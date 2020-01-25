Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Exelixis (EXEL), Mallinckrodt (MNK), Stratasys (SSYS), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

So far Saturday, January 25, NASDAQ is down -5.75% and the S&P is down -3.67%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report), Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report), Stratasys (SSYS – Research Report), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report).

Exelixis is down -8.76% in midday trading to $18.02. Shares opened today at $19.75. The company has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.89, marking a 26.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on EXEL, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 16% from current levels. Separately, on December 17, Morgan Stanley’s Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Mallinckrodt is down -8.01% in midday trading to $5.17. Shares opened today at $5.62. The company has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a 6.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on MNK, with a price target of $6.00, which implies an upside of 7% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $973 worth of MNK shares.

Stratasys is down -7.08% in midday trading to $20.09. Shares opened today at $21.62. The company has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $30.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 1.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 14, Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating on SSYS, with a price target of $18.00, which implies a downside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on November 13, Piper Sandler’s Troy Jensen reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sangamo Biosciences is down -6.95% in midday trading to $7.50. Shares opened today at $8.06. The company has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.50, marking a 67.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on SGMO, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 99% from current levels. Separately, on December 18, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -5.17% in midday trading to $16.50. Shares opened today at $17.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.60, marking a 47.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten downgraded KPTI to Hold. Separately, on January 14, H.C. Wainwright’s Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>