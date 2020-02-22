Saturday’s Highlights at Noon: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Rite Aid (RAD), Glu Mobile (GLUU), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

So far Saturday, February 22, NASDAQ is down -5.15% and the S&P is down -1.99%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 12.81% in midday trading to $6.87. Shares opened today at $6.09. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.98. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -7.34% in midday trading to $6.94. Shares opened today at $7.49. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $30.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 46.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, The Benchmark Company analyst Mark Levin initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BTU. Separately, on February 6, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $90.81K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 120 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is up 6.15% in midday trading to $16.04. Shares opened today at $15.11. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -20.58% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -21% from last closing price.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Glu Mobile is up 6.08% in midday trading to $7.85. Shares opened today at $7.40. The company has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.89, marking a 6.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.24M worth of GLUU shares and purchased $645.2K worth of GLUU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been neutral based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices is down -6.05% in midday trading to $53.28. Shares opened today at $56.71. The company has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $59.27. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.67, marking a -7.12% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers downgraded AMD to Hold, with a price target of $64.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 14, RBC’s Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.82M worth of AMD shares and purchased $983.9K worth of AMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Advanced Micro Devices has been negative based on 55 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>