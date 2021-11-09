Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $190.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STSA in relation to earlier this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.