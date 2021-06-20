Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on June 16, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.62, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Based on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.81 million.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.