Saratoga Investment (SAR) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment (SAR – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Saratoga Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.44, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.75 price target.

Saratoga Investment’s market cap is currently $180.6M and has a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAR in relation to earlier this year.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.