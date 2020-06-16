SAP AG (SAP) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to SAP AG (SAP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 76.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

SAP AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.20, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

SAP AG’s market cap is currently $155.7B and has a P/E ratio of 43.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -49.71.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.