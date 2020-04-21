SAP AG (SAP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and RBC Capital gave SAP AG (NYSE: SAP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to SAP AG today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 74.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SAP AG with a $140.80 average price target, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $140.67 and a one-year low of $90.90. Currently, SAP AG has an average volume of 1.03M.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.