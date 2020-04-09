Santander Consumer USA (SC) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintained a Hold rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Santander Consumer USA with a $20.00 average price target.

Santander Consumer USA’s market cap is currently $4.81B and has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.