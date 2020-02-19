February 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Sanofi (SNYNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Karel Zoete maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNFResearch Report) on February 14 and set a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.20, close to its 52-week high of $103.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $108.37 average price target, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $103.36 and a one-year low of $80.80. Currently, Sanofi has an average volume of 21.17K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019