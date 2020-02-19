Sanofi (SNYNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Karel Zoete maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNF – Research Report) on February 14 and set a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.20, close to its 52-week high of $103.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $108.37 average price target, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.36 and a one-year low of $80.80. Currently, Sanofi has an average volume of 21.17K.

