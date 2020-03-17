Sally Beauty (SBH) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Sally Beauty (SBH – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.78, close to its 52-week low of $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sally Beauty with a $13.67 average price target.

Based on Sally Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $53.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $65.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBH in relation to earlier this year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group.