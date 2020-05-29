Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Salesforce (CRM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $181.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.75.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $158.7B and has a P/E ratio of 981.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 46.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 408 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.