SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on October 4, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.64, close to its 52-week low of $39.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $72.45 average price target, representing a 63.2% upside. In a report issued on October 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.64 million and GAAP net loss of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAGE in relation to earlier this year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.