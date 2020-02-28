SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.01, close to its 52-week low of $50.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.88, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAGE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Albert Robichaud, the CSO of SAGE bought 15,743 shares for a total of $316,746.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.