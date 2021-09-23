SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ami Fadia assigned a Buy rating to SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.35, close to its 52-week low of $39.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is ranked #5823 out of 7667 analysts.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.20.

SAGE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $2.61B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAGE in relation to earlier this year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.