Safe Bulkers (SB) Got Some Bad News

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl downgraded Safe Bulkers (SB – Research Report) to Sell today and set a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Safe Bulkers is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Safe Bulkers’ market cap is currently $165.1M and has a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It also offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.