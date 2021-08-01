Ryder System (R) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on July 28, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Ryder System (R – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ryder System with a $80.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.65 and a one-year low of $35.39. Currently, Ryder System has an average volume of 602.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of R in relation to earlier this year.

Ryder System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers. The SCS segment focuses on the provision of integrated logistics solutions, including distribution, management, dedicated transportation, and professional services. The DTS segment includes turnkey transportation solutions. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.