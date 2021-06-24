Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH – Research Report) on June 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Ruth’s Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Ruth’s Hospitality’s market cap is currently $807.6M and has a P/E ratio of -56.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 35.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUTH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.