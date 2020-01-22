Russel Metals (RUSMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.26.

Bastien has an average return of 4.2% when recommending Russel Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1272 out of 5858 analysts.

Russel Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.83.

The company has a one-year high of $18.98 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Russel Metals has an average volume of 1,491.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.