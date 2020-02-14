Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA) Receives a Buy from Buckingham

In a report released today, Christopher Armes from Buckingham maintained a Buy rating on Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA – Research Report), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.62.

Rush Enterprises A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rush Enterprises A’s market cap is currently $1.49B and has a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships. It provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.