RumbleON (RMBL) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold initiated coverage with a Buy rating on RumbleON (RMBL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

RumbleON has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RumbleON’s market cap is currently $123.9M and has a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RMBL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RumbleOn, Inc. operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy. The Vehicle Logistics Transportation segment provides nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. RumbleOn was founded by Matthew A. Lane on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.