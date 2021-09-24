RumbleON (RMBL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Wedbush gave RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on RumbleON today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 59.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RumbleON with a $59.25 average price target, which is a 70.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RumbleON’s market cap is currently $515.7M and has a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 57.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RMBL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RumbleOn, Inc. operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy. The Vehicle Logistics Transportation segment provides nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. RumbleOn was founded by Matthew A. Lane on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.