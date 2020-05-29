Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Organics (ROMJF – Research Report), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

Rubicon Organics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.63.

The company has a one-year high of $2.61 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Rubicon Organics has an average volume of 1,625.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROMJF in relation to earlier this year.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.