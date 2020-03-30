RPM International (RPM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Wells Fargo gave RPM International (NYSE: RPM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Buy rating on RPM International today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Archer Daniels Midland.

RPM International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.20, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.48 and a one-year low of $42.85. Currently, RPM International has an average volume of 769.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPM in relation to earlier this year.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.