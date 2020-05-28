RPC (RES) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, John Daniel from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on RPC (RES – Research Report), with a price target of $3.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.47.

RPC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.39.

The company has a one-year high of $8.05 and a one-year low of $1.72. Currently, RPC has an average volume of 1.78M.

RPC, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.