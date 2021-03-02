March 2, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Royal Vopak (VOPKY) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Kepler Capital upgraded Royal Vopak (VOPKYResearch Report) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.03.

The the analyst consensus on Royal Vopak is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Royal Vopak’s market cap is currently $6.02B and has a P/E ratio of 16.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019