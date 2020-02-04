February 4, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Royal Mail (ROYMF) Got Some Bad News

By Jason Carr

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard downgraded Royal Mail (ROYMFResearch Report) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of p150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #4499 out of 5864 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Mail is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.37.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Royal Mail’s market cap is currently $2.9B and has a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019