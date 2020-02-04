Royal Mail (ROYMF) Got Some Bad News

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard downgraded Royal Mail (ROYMF – Research Report) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of p150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Mail is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.37.

Royal Mail’s market cap is currently $2.9B and has a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group.