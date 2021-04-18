Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report) on April 16 and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.65.

Lam has an average return of 14.7% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #2924 out of 7458 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.01, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.65 and a one-year low of $0.74. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 79.49K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.