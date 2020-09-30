Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Marathon Gold, and Teranga Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.84 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.11 million and net profit of $5.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.