Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on August 12, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19, close to its 52-week high of $1.34.

Walker has an average return of 65.2% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #237 out of 6890 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.81, implying a 48.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 99.49K.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.