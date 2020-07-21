Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week high of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 80.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.46, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.05 million and net profit of $864K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.82 million and had a net profit of $962K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROGFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.