Rover Group (ROVR) Initiated with a Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Rover Group (ROVR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.29.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rover Group with a $14.00 average price target, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROVR in relation to earlier this year.

