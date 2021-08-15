Roth Capital Thinks NewAge’s Stock is Going to Recover

Roth Capital analyst Sean McGowan maintained a Buy rating on NewAge (NBEV – Research Report) on August 10 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.53.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NewAge with a $6.00 average price target.

NewAge’s market cap is currently $268.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 83.03.

New Age Beverages Corp. is a beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of Ready-to-Drink beverages. Its brands include Marley, Xing, Bucha, CoCo libre and WaterisLife. The company was founded by Neil Fallon on April 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.