Roth Capital Thinks Inspired Entertainment’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 7, David Bain from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inspired Entertainment with a $5.00 average price target, representing a 97.6% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Bain is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Bain covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, and Livexlive Media.

The company has a one-year high of $9.49 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Inspired Entertainment has an average volume of 194.5K.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The company operates its business through the following segments: Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segment. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. Inspired Entertainment was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.