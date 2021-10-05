Roth Capital Thinks Flux Power Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin reiterated a Buy rating on Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) on September 28 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.24, close to its 52-week low of $4.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flux Power Holdings with a $14.00 average price target, which is a 171.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Irwin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Lsi Industries, and Luxfer.

Based on Flux Power Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.33 million and GAAP net loss of $3.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.25 million.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.