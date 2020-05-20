Roth Capital Thinks Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff reiterated a Buy rating on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) on May 12 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.59, close to its 52-week low of $3.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target, implying a 180.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 36.2% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Oncolytics Biotech, and Eyenovia.

The company has a one-year high of $20.40 and a one-year low of $3.85. Currently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 659K.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop innovative, targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a diversified biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.