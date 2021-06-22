Roth Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Beyond Air (XAIR)

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Scott Henry reiterated a Buy rating on Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) on June 15 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyond Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, implying an 83.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Henry is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Henry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as InMed Pharmaceuticals, Fortress Biotech, and Delcath Systems.

Beyond Air’s market cap is currently $111.7M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XAIR in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The company develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. Beyond Air was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.