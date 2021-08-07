Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $228.45, close to its 52-week high of $230.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innovative Industrial Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $247.25, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Based on Innovative Industrial Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.89 million and net profit of $25.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.13 million and had a net profit of $11.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIPR in relation to earlier this year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial properties. It includes properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The firm intends to acquire properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. The company was founded by Gold, Alan D. and Smithers, Paul E. on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.