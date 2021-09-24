Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Global Water Resources (GWRS)

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Water Resources (GWRS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.22.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Water Resources with a $21.00 average price target.

Based on Global Water Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.94 million and net profit of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $122K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GWRS in relation to earlier this year.

Global Water Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It offers the total water management integrated approach for water conservation. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.