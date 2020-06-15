Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ceco Environmental (CECE)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 7, Gerry Sweeney from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceco Environmental is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.25, representing a 58.9% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweeney is ranked #1552 out of 6674 analysts.

Ceco Environmental’s market cap is currently $216.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -280.58.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.