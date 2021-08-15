Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

In a report issued on August 13, Scott Henry from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.27, close to its 52-week low of $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Henry is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Henry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Delcath Systems, Ligand Pharma, and Soliton.

Vivos Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.45 million and GAAP net loss of $3.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.58 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company provides treatment of sleep-disordered breathing including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea resulting from underdeveloped upper and lower jaws.