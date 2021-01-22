Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS – Research Report) on November 22 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, implying a 179.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $70.56M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.44.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.