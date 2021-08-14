Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Agrify (AGFY)

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Agrify (AGFY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.86, close to its 52-week high of $30.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agrify is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.33, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.68 and a one-year low of $6.81. Currently, Agrify has an average volume of 762K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agrify Corp provides hardware and software to grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The products offered by the company include Integrated Grow Racks, LED Grow Lights, Hydroponics, and Vertical Farming Units.