June 18, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Synchronoss Technologies Shares, Sees 193% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Monday, Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry reiterated a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)with a price target of $9, which represents a potential upside of 193% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Richard Baldry has a yearly average return of 24.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Baldry has a -44.0% average return when recommending SNCR, and is ranked #73 out of 6703 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Synchronoss stock a Buy. With a return potential of 220.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $9.83.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019