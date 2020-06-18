Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Synchronoss Technologies Shares, Sees 193% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Monday, Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry reiterated a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)with a price target of $9, which represents a potential upside of 193% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Richard Baldry has a yearly average return of 24.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Baldry has a -44.0% average return when recommending SNCR, and is ranked #73 out of 6703 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Synchronoss stock a Buy. With a return potential of 220.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $9.83.