Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on S&W Seed Company Shares, Sees 119% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 5/18, Roth Capital analyst Gerry Sweeney reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)with a price target of $5, which represents a potential upside of 119% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gerry Sweeney has a yearly average return of 4.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Sweeney has a -15.2% average return when recommending SANW, and is ranked #1589 out of 6738 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate S&W Seed stock a Buy. With a return potential of 133.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $5.33.