Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Seabridge Gold Shares, Sees 33% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on 4/27, Roth Capital analyst Joseph Reagor reiterated a Buy rating on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)with a price target of $21, which represents a potential upside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Joseph Reagor has a yearly average return of 3.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Reagor has a 21.9% average return when recommending SA, and is ranked #1567 out of 6620 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Seabridge Gold stock a Buy. With a return potential of 115.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $34.00.