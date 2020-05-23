May 23, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Seabridge Gold Shares, Sees 33% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 4/27, Roth Capital analyst Joseph Reagor reiterated a Buy rating on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)with a price target of $21, which represents a potential upside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Joseph Reagor has a yearly average return of 3.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Reagor has a 21.9% average return when recommending SA, and is ranked #1567 out of 6620 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Seabridge Gold stock a Buy. With a return potential of 115.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $34.00.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019