Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Reed’s Shares, Sees 273% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on 5/12, Roth Capital analyst David Bain reiterated a Buy rating on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)with a price target of $2.5, which represents a potential upside of 273% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst David Bain has a yearly average return of 4.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Bain has a -25.9% average return when recommending REED, and is ranked #1559 out of 6650 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Reed’s stock a Buy. With a return potential of 235.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $2.25.