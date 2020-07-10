July 10, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Pixelworks Shares, Sees 92% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on Friday, Roth Capital analyst Sujeeva De Silva reiterated a Buy rating on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)with a price target of $6, which represents a potential upside of 92% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Sujeeva De Silva has a yearly average return of 17.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Silva has a -30.8% average return when recommending PXLW, and is ranked #154 out of 6762 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Pixelworks stock a Buy. With a return potential of 60.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $5.00.

