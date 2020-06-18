June 18, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on One Stop Systems Shares, Sees 207% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on 6/10, Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle reiterated a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)with a price target of $5.5, which represents a potential upside of 207% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Scott Searle has a yearly average return of 12.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Searle has a -28.5% average return when recommending OSS, and is ranked #863 out of 6703 analysts.

With a return potential of 123.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $4.00.

