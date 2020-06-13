June 13, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Millendo Therapeutics Shares, Sees 197% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on 5/8, Roth Capital analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reiterated a Buy rating on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)with a price target of $6, which represents a potential upside of 197% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Yasmeen Rahimi has a yearly average return of 20.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Rahimi has a -75.0% average return when recommending MLND, and is ranked #502 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Millendo Therapeutics stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 583.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $13.80.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019