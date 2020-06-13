Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Millendo Therapeutics Shares, Sees 197% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on 5/8, Roth Capital analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reiterated a Buy rating on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)with a price target of $6, which represents a potential upside of 197% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Yasmeen Rahimi has a yearly average return of 20.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Rahimi has a -75.0% average return when recommending MLND, and is ranked #502 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Millendo Therapeutics stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 583.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $13.80.