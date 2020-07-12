July 12, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 627% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Thursday, Roth Capital analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reiterated a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)with a price target of $33, which implies an upside of 627% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Yasmeen Rahimi has a yearly average return of 23.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Rahimi has a 23.4% average return when recommending GLMD, and is ranked #492 out of 6765 analysts.

Out of the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks, 5 rate Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 303.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $18.33.

